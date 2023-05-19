Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

An active shooter killed one person and injured one other at a DMAX plant in Moraine, Ohio on Thursday, law enforcement said. (Source: WHIO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night, police said.

Police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

A male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parish said.

The male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not immediately available.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the facility was being evacuated but were not related to the shooting, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt
Jeanie Kirkpatrick, a friend of Kaitlin Leising, talks about the upcoming benefit on Good...
Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
FILE - A security camera is seen at a Florida home. A couple said security technicians were...
Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments
Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
Kids can enjoy a meal while relaxing from the summer heat.
Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker