Seniors take a trip to the past as they head toward the future

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Seniors at Douglas High School are preparing to walk across the graduation stage. Before they say “goodbye” to their journey, however, they said “hello” to some students beginning theirs.

Students from Vandenberg and Badger Clark Elementary Schools cheered on the class of 2023, as the seniors roamed the halls of the grade schools.

Seniors were greeted with excited faces and high-fives, but for Luke Schacher, who will attend college in the fall, the fun was also bittersweet.

“All the hard work that we put in to get to this -- to finally be done with it -- it’s kind of crazy. It’s fun seeing all your old teachers, like the people that made you the person that you are,” said Schacher.

Each graduating class at Douglas completes the annual “grad walk” to celebrate the seniors and inspire success in younger students.

“It makes me excited to graduate because they look so happy, and it makes me want to get a really nice job and be like a CEO of my own business and go to college and stuff,” said Casey Youngblood, a student at Vandenberg Elementary School.

Douglas High School class of 2023 graduates May 21 at Patriot Stadium.

