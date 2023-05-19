Seniors take a trip to the past as they head toward the future

The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.
The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Seniors at Douglas High School are preparing to walk across the graduation stage. Before they say “goodbye” to their journey, however, they said “hello” to some students beginning theirs.

Students from Vandenberg and Badger Clark Elementary Schools cheered on the class of 2023, as the seniors roamed the halls of the grade schools.

Seniors were greeted with excited faces and high-fives, but for Luke Schacher, who will attend college in the fall, the fun was also bittersweet.

“All the hard work that we put in to get to this -- to finally be done with it -- it’s kind of crazy. It’s fun seeing all your old teachers, like the people that made you the person that you are,” said Schacher.

Each graduating class at Douglas completes the annual “grad walk” to celebrate the seniors and inspire success in younger students.

“It makes me excited to graduate because they look so happy, and it makes me want to get a really nice job and be like a CEO of my own business and go to college and stuff,” said Casey Youngblood, a student at Vandenberg Elementary School.

Douglas High School class of 2023 graduates May 21 at Patriot Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt
Jeanie Kirkpatrick, a friend of Kaitlin Leising, talks about the upcoming benefit on Good...
Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

A Rapid City woman mows her lawn, often sparking allergies.
Allergy expert says it takes one full season to even realize you have allergies
Dropkick Murphys at The Monument October 12.
Dropkick Murphys are coming to The Monument on October 12
Kids can enjoy a meal while relaxing from the summer heat.
Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST