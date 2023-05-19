Rapid City looks to replace aging playground equipment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks & Recreation Department is requesting eight projects be included in the 2028 Capital Improvement Project Budget.

The cost for these eight improvements would be over $2 million. The projects include maintenance upkeep, park shelter replacements, and replacing aging playground equipment. Right now, some Rapid City parks have playgrounds that are 25 to 30 years old. However, Parks and Recreation have prioritized irrigation and upgrading athletic facilities.

When asked if this was like a wish list, the Jeff Biegler Parks and Recreation Director had this to say, “No, they’re all very very necessary. If they’re not funded in ‘28, they’ll be moved to ‘29.”

The next Capital Improvement Projects meeting will be on June 16, when these proposed projects will be presented again.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.