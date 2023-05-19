Organizations join together to give back to South Dakota community

People who attended the event were able to get free gently used clothes and household items.
People who attended the event were able to get free gently used clothes and household items.
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to 247wallstreet.com, South Dakota ranks 21st in homelessness in the United States with an estimated 1,058 people experiencing homelessness.

To combat these statistics, organizations in Rapid City are coming together to give back.

The Community Connect organizations, which were previously under the umbrella ‘Homeless Connect,’ come together twice a year to help anyone in need.

“It is about the community, and we all have times where we can use a hand, at different times in our life. So, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be homeless, but we just think it’s important that we help our community,” said Jeanne McKenna, who works with Black Hills Special Services Corporative.

A few of the agencies at the event included Feeding South Dakota, Goodwill, Volunteers of America. People could also get things like a free STD test or a meal.

“We participate at almost every Community Connect event. We have a booth inside, and we like to bring our EDS canteen and feed the folks that come to the event,” said Angie Mason, volunteer and event coordinator with the Salvation Army.

“Families can come here and actually check with several agencies, get some bags of clothes for their kids, or some items that they need in a home, and do it all in one stop shopping,” added McKenna.

2022 saw a 30% increase in homelessness in South Dakota, and a reported 353 total people houseless in Rapid City.

For more information on Community Connect, you can click here.

