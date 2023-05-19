More smoke returns this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is expected bot Saturday and Sunday, however more wildfire smoke from Canada is set to return Saturday afternoon and continue into Monday morning. The smoke should taper off early next week.

A few afternoon storms will be possible along the Big Horns and Black hills Sunday and Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend and for much of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon hours for much, if not all, of next week. Some days could pose the threat for severe weather.

