Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Law-Enforcement across the country has had trouble hiring since the pandemic.

In Spearfish Police Department is evolving the workforce expectations by increasing wages, and updating employee policies and programs.

Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert says some of the reasons for the shortage include generational differences and nationwide controversy surrounding police departments.

To help combat that, the Spearfish PD is in the process of offering incentives to recruits, including, adding a mental health professional and a personally assigned vehicle.

”What was important to my work-life balance is vastly different to what’s important to, you know, a 22 to 25-year-old in today’s world. And we have to evolve as an industry to try to meet that the best we can, so we also are looking at creative scheduling opportunities,” said Spearfish Public Safety Director, Patrick Rotert.

