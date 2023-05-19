Dropkick Murphys are coming to The Monument on October 12

By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys are coming to The Monument in Rapid City on Thursday, October 12 with special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston’s rock ‘n’ roll underdogs turned champions. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005′s gold-selling The Warrior’s Code featuring the near double platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.” Dropkick Murphys returned in 2022 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS]), and a seated theater tour.

Formed in 2011, The Interrupters came together when the Bivona brothers – guitarist Kevin Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona, and drummer Jesse Bivona – found themselves on various bills with Aimee (Interrupter) as a solo artist. Upon bonding over musical tastes, the four formed The Interrupters and delivered their self-titled debut in 2014. The band released their fourth studio album, In The Wild, in August 2022.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper Entertainment is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, Pepper Entertainment, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN, and Boise, ID.

