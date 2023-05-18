Very smoky skies today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dense smoke in the air - that’s going to be the main issue through the week as smoke pours south from Canada. The air quality may be unhealthy at times. Those with upper respiratory issues should limit outdoor exposure today and Friday, and even Saturday.

Drier air moves in today along with somewhat cooler temperatures. A reinforcing shot of cool air will drop temperatures into the 30s for some of us tonight.

Much warmer weather returns this weekend and holds through most of next week. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns to the forecast Tuesday, and lasts into the Memorial Day Weekend.

