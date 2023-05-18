That pesky blood-sucking pest could make an early appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the rain comes an insect that many find annoying and swatting them away is not enough to keep the blood-sucking pests away.

As the rain goes away and hot weather follows, small puddles that haven’t dried out become a breeding ground for one insect, the mosquito.

Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Division is taking early precautions to keep the mosquito population down this summer.

“Right now what we’re doing is putting briquettes, a larvicide, which we put in standing water, and little ponds,” said Rapid City Parks and Recreation Division manager Scott Anderson.

The division chooses to use this type of killer over others to protect other insects in the area.

“We’re trying to stay away from the fogging efforts because that is kind of an indiscriminate killer,” explained Anderson. “It’ll basically whatever it touches it will kill. If it touches mosquitos that great, it’ll get rid of the mosquitos, but if it touches the bees or any other pollinator then we have a problem. That’s why we are trying to stay away from the fogging as much as we can.”

The larvicide briquettes last about four months and are primarily used to treat drainage areas and storm sewer inlets. Although, as the season progresses, if the mosquito population continues to grow, fogging operations could be used around larger activity areas like parks, soccer fields, and baseball fields. However, the city will let the public know if they do so.

To help fight the early spread of the dreaded pest, the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Division is encouraging people to treat their still water areas such as small ponds and birdbaths this summer to help stop the mosquito before it multiplies too fast.

