Smoke lingers into the weekend, varying in intensity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s to near 40° across the area. Smoky conditions are expected to continue through the night.

Smoke and haze will likely continue into the weekend, though it will vary in intensity. Temperatures Friday will be in the 60s with highs in the 70s to near 80° Saturday and Sunday. With such nice weather in the forecast, you will want to keep a close eye on the air quality, as it might not be healthy to do anything strenuous or be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible around the Big Horns and Sheridan on Saturday and the storm chances will shift to the Black Hills on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be more common in the forecast next week with chances for afternoon storms likely. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area.

