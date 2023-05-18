Rapid City hosting annual bike tour Saturday to promote benefits of biking

May features a number of national recognitions focused on the importance of biking.
May features a number of national recognitions focused on the importance of biking.(City of Rapid City)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May is National Bike Month and the City of Rapid City is celebrating by hosting its annual bike tour this Saturday.

The bike tour is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with bikers riding the Leonard ‘Swanny’ Swanson Memorial Greenway Path – also known as the City’s bike path. From Founders Park in the east, the tour will travel to the Pennington County Fairgrounds and return via the same route, stopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market along the way. The organizers of the tour might also include a side trip up Campbell Street to Omaha Street to show off the bike path extension to Western Dakota Technical College that was finished recently. The Transportation Alternatives Grant provided funding for the project.

“This is always an exciting time of the year to celebrate biking and its many important uses,” said Kip Harrington, City long-range planner and bike tour organizer.  “The bike tour is an opportunity to celebrate biking as a great option for transportation, as recreation, and as an essential part of our mental and physical health and our everyday lives.”

May features a number of national recognitions focused on the importance of biking.  The National Bike Challenge kicks off this month and continues through September.  This week – May 15-21 – is designated National Bike to Work Week and Friday is National Bike to Work Day with the public encouraged to bike to work and recognize the health benefits, cost savings, and overall efficiency of biking.

For more information, contact Harrington at 605-394-4120 or kip.harrington@rcgov.org.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Peachy Chicken
MDU working on gas lines in Rapid City
"An Evening with Public Works" looks to connect to the community.
“An Evening with Public Works” looks to reconnect to the community
MANIA The ABBA Tribute at The Monument.
MANIA The ABBA Tribute bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour to The Monument