Please don’t let the dogs out!

Dogs must be on leash signs.
Dogs must be on leash signs.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Taking a trip to the park should be a carefree experience, but that mood can quickly go south if you have to worry about other animals being aggressive with you or your pets.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills is asking pet owners to please leash their pets while outdoors or in parks not designated for pets. KP Davidson, an animal control officer wanted to remind people that there is a fine for neglecting to keep your animal on a leash. Aside from a potential fine, he says this can be a safety concern too.

“The biggest thing for pet owners right now is they care about the safety of their animals and that’s what we care about as well as safety of members of the public as well. So I just please ask everyone if you could keep your animal on a leash or restraint that would definitely help out the problem.”

Davidson reminds those who don’t want to use a leash to double-check that the park they’re going to allows animals to be off their leash.

