Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some customers of Montana-Dakota Utilities may have their gas service disrupted.

As part of the company’s integrity management program, MDU is replacing existing gas lines to prevent future accidents from happening.

The entire project is expected to take three to four months to complete, but work at home will only last about a week.

Construction will occur south of Highway 44 and East of Highway 16. This includes Elm Avenue, Saint Charles Street, Signal Drive, and Kellogg Place.

”And it’s not that there are issues with these pipelines, but they are probably getting to the end of their life. So, we’re trying to be proactive to get pipelines replaced on a good schedule, so we don’t run into issues down the road by waiting too long,” said Mark Hanson, spokesman for Montana-Dakota Utilities Company.

MDU and the company will contact affected customers and will fix any damages related to installation done on the property.

If you have any questions or concerns about the project call 800-638-3278.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.