MANIA The ABBA Tribute bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour to The Monument

MANIA The ABBA Tribute at The Monument.
MANIA The ABBA Tribute at The Monument.(The Monument)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - MANIA the ABBA tribute is headlining the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument on Friday, March 29th! Tickets are available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.themonument.live, in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at EAFB Outdoor Rec.

In a thrilling, two-hour entertainment of one of ABBA’s most vital shows, MANIA rejuvenates the colorfulness of the ‘70s. This incorporates the entirety of the elevating, dance-prompting, and now and again unfortunate melodies from the famous Swedish band, with fabulous ensembles, organizing, lighting, and impacts.

MANIA recently toured the United States for the 10th time with an impressive 37-date national tour, selling over 50,000 tickets and visiting 18 states.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, MANIA provides the perfect excuse to party, relive memories and simply feel entertained with the best music ever.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Scotty Old Horse changes his plea to guilty.
Kyle man accused of running another man over & killing him, changes plea

Latest News

"An Evening with Public Works" looks to connect to the community
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City
Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt
Jeanie Kirkpatrick, a friend of Kaitlin Leising, talks about the upcoming benefit on Good...
Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising