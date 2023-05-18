Kansas City murder suspects captured in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two suspects in the shooting death of a six-year-old child were taken into custody Tuesday in Sioux Falls, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Detectives announced Thursday that Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder in the May 3 death of Sir’Antonio Brown.

The two Kansas City residents were taken into custody Tuesday evening as they exited a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, according to officials. They remain in custody in South Dakota awaiting extradition back to Kansas City, Kansas, where they have each been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

A third, unidentified suspect remains at large.

“We want Sir’Antonio’s family and our community to know that we are not slowing down the pace of this investigation,” said Detective Mark Bundy, KCKPD. “Somebody out there knows who this third suspect is, and where he is. Now is the time to make the call. Don’t wait any longer because we will arrest anybody and everybody who is housing or covering for this child killer.”

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.

Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.(Brown family)

