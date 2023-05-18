Cooking with Eric - Peachy Chicken

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is a recipe a Sheridan viewer sent to me. The process is easy, the flavors are great and the ingredient list includes items you probably already have in your pantry.

First, in a large skillet brown 2 1/2 lbs skinned chicken pieces in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.

Drain a 16 ounce can of peaches, reserving liquid. In a bowl, combine peach liquid with 1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed, along with 1/4 cup malt vinegar, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon each ground cloves, cinnamon and pepper.

Pour sauce over chicken; cover and simmer until chicken is thoroughly cooked (25 to 30 minutes).

Add the peaches from the can and heat through. Combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch with 2 teaspoon water and stir until cornstarch dissolves. Stir into sauce, heat until thickened.

Serve chicken and sauce with rice. Makes 4 to 5 servings.

