Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this month, former Pennington County Sheriff Deputy Kaitlin Leising was shot and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Wisconsin. She was a deputy with the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Leising’s wife now has to take care of their 3-month-old son and cope with loss. The Keystone community has rallied together to organize a benefit for Leising’s family. On May 20 at the Keystone Fire Station starting at 3 p.m., there will be a day full of activities with live music, a comedian, a potluck, and a silent auction. All money raised will go to Leising’s wife and son.

Keystone declared Saturday, May 20, 2023, Kaitlin Leising Day.

