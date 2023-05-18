Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this month, former Pennington County Sheriff Deputy Kaitlin Leising was shot and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Wisconsin. She was a deputy with the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Leising’s wife now has to take care of their 3-month-old son and cope with loss. The Keystone community has rallied together to organize a benefit for Leising’s family. On May 20 at the Keystone Fire Station starting at 3 p.m., there will be a day full of activities with live music, a comedian, a potluck, and a silent auction. All money raised will go to Leising’s wife and son.

Keystone declared Saturday, May 20, 2023, Kaitlin Leising Day.

For more information check out the video above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

