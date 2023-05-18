“An Evening with Public Works” looks to reconnect to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Public Works Department is again hosting ‘An Evening with Public Works” as part of National Public Works Week on Tuesday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall, 300 Sixth Street in Rapid City.

Shannon Truax, Executive Coordinator with the City’s Public Works office says, “As part of National Public Works Week, we are excited to celebrate and share the incredible work done by our public works crews and staff. This is an opportunity for the public to come in and hear from experts about the work being done, learn about exciting projects, and share feedback and ideas.” Truax adds that the project team will be presenting information about the City’s Water Reclamation Facility upgrade currently underway. “The South Plant Improvements project is modernizing the existing facility, which will provide many benefits to the City and its wholesale regional partners,” said Operations Engineering Manager Eduardo Lopez. “We are excited to highlight this important project at this great event.”

Truax says, “In addition to the presentation, numerous displays highlighting the divisions within the Public Works Department will be featured, including Solid Waste, Rapid Transit, Water, Wastewater, Streets, Engineering, and GIS. City public works staff will also be available to visit with the public and answer questions and address issues.” The evening open house event will include giveaways, a sample craft project for kids, and light refreshments. National Public Works Week is May 21-27. For more information, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 605-394-4165.

