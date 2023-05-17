Smoke from Canadian wildfires will linger through the end of the week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few showers will linger overnight in the southern portions of South Dakota and into eastern Wyoming. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for many. We will be dealing with smoky conditions as smoke from Canadian wildfires settles in.

The wildfire smoke and haze is expected to stick around through the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. If you smell smoke, or notice hazy skies, it is from Canada. There are no fires burning locally.

Temperatures will be near average to end the week with highs in the 60s for many and a few spots near the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies are likely Thursday and it will be breezy. Friday will be sunny, though hazy.

Much warmer air is expected this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. It will be sunny for much of the weekend, though an afternoon shower or storm will be possible over the Black Hills.

Afternoon showers and storms will be more common next week with highs ranging from the 70s to the 80s. Some storms could be strong to severe at times. The active weather pattern does look to continue into Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
Richard Hirth
Last suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case sets final status hearing before trial

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Chance of showers and storms today, dry Thursday.
Cold front to bring storms and smoke from Canadian wildfires on Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today, a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday.
Storm chances return through the middle of the week