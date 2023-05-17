Smoke from Canadian wildfires will linger through the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few showers will linger overnight in the southern portions of South Dakota and into eastern Wyoming. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for many. We will be dealing with smoky conditions as smoke from Canadian wildfires settles in.

The wildfire smoke and haze is expected to stick around through the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. If you smell smoke, or notice hazy skies, it is from Canada. There are no fires burning locally.

Temperatures will be near average to end the week with highs in the 60s for many and a few spots near the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies are likely Thursday and it will be breezy. Friday will be sunny, though hazy.

Much warmer air is expected this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. It will be sunny for much of the weekend, though an afternoon shower or storm will be possible over the Black Hills.

Afternoon showers and storms will be more common next week with highs ranging from the 70s to the 80s. Some storms could be strong to severe at times. The active weather pattern does look to continue into Memorial Day weekend.

