Sean and Nicole Minor present their popular wines in KOTA Territory

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ever since Cask and Cork Distributing brought Sean Minor wines to South Dakota, they’ve been a major hit! Sean makes a selection of wines that deliver a bang for the buck. And his wines are true to the varietal: a Sean Minor cabernet tastes like a cabernet, a pinot a pinot, etc.

Sean and his wife Nicole are in Rapid City presenting their wines which include a new vineyard-select pinot noir.

Learn more on this special wine minute.

