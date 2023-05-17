Pennington County quarterly crime stats are in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Pennington County is beginning to release quarterly crime stats to be more transparent with the community and to increase our safety.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller decided to release crime statistics quarterly instead of annually. He hopes this will help the department become more transparent and give people a better idea of what’s going on in their communities.

“Well, they’ll always be more knowledgeable, and we believe that with knowledge is power. We want to empower the citizens to be able to remain safe, and so in this, if they know kind of what the trends are, they can take those steps to help protect themselves as well,” said Captain Chris Hislip for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The county release includes numbers for major crimes, as well as the number of warrants issued in the last quarter. Another finding, more people are using the county’s care campus.

“Which is a good thing because we find that drugs seem to be the root of much of the crime that our community experiences. And so these are folks who have stood up and said enough is enough,” said Hislip

Hilsip added the sheriff’s office plans to have more law enforcement on the roads in response to complaints of unsafe driving behavior. He encourages people to call the sheriff’s office at (605) 394-6113 to make a report.

