Oglala Sioux Tribe holds treaty summit to educate youth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Education is a major factor in how Native American tribes ensure their history is taught. Throughout the week South Dakota’s tribes are holding a treaty summit to educate younger people and the general public about the existence of land treaties the Oglala Sioux Tribe feels are not being fully honored.

The main focus of this week’s treaty summit is on education, specifically surrounding land rights and resource management. Justin Pourier sits on the Oglala Sioux Tribe executive board and says this can be a generational issue.

“The Oceti Sakowin has been in existence ever since the 1851 and 1868 treaties were signed and it’s up to the older ones in the room to carry on the fight,” said Pourier

Tribal leaders claim the treaties written in the 19th century are outdated because they don’t consider the population growth that has occurred since then. Because population is used to determine federal funds for the tribes they say this discrepancy leaves them under funded.

“That’s where you see a lot of problems on our reservation because there’s not enough funding to handle the population of large tribes. So that’s what I’m advocating in Washington DC and everywhere I go because we need to start honoring those treaty obligations,” said Frank Star Comes Out, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

One member of the treaty council says education of the treaties is beneficial to everyone.

“The education of all people, regardless of your race or your beliefs. You have the right to that education about the history of this area,” said Bill Means, a member of the Black Hills Sioux Nation Council.

The summit at Rushmore Plaza in Holiday Inn is open to anyone interested in learning more about Native American history. It runs through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.