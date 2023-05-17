Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts

At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.(MGN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cooking tips and decorating-ideas icon has branched out and is now exploring the world of modeling.

Martha Stewart, 81, will appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2023 swimsuit issue. Stewart said in a tweet that the purpose of photos is to inspire the public to try new things.

We asked some of the Rapid City community what their thoughts were on Martha Stewart being on the cover of the swimsuit issue. Here is what some of them had to say:

“You know, 81 is just around the corner for me, and I kind of look forward to maybe modeling that kind of suit. Although, I may have to do some argumentation if I want to look like her,” said Rapid City resident Mavis Dugan.

“She’s a mature woman and she has a body that she has probably spent a lot of money on, so, she can flaunt it if she has it because she is that woman,” said Rapid City resident Sandra Magnavito.

“I think it’ll bring Sports Illustrated a lot of good publicity; people will start to wonder what else they’re doing,” expressed one Rapid City man who wished to remain anonymous.

“Oh my goodness, she’s sexy! Well, to be 81 and to look that good, I would only wish it,” expressed another Rapid City woman who asked to remain anonymous.

Stewart is one of the four Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover stars this year. The other stars that will join her in the issue will be actress Megan Fox, model Brooks Nader, and singer Kim Petras.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
All five teams will participate in the housing solutions lab for eight months.
Listening to the residents of Rapid City and understanding housing needs
Richard Hirth
Last suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case sets final status hearing before trial
Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”

Latest News

Sturgis gun sales
Sturgis Gun sales
Mt. Rushmore air plane
Mt. Rushmore air plane
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Self serve ice
Pennington County is beginning to release quarterly crime stats to be more transparent with the...
Pennington County crime stats