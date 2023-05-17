Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cooking tips and decorating-ideas icon has branched out and is now exploring the world of modeling.

Martha Stewart, 81, will appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2023 swimsuit issue. Stewart said in a tweet that the purpose of photos is to inspire the public to try new things.

We asked some of the Rapid City community what their thoughts were on Martha Stewart being on the cover of the swimsuit issue. Here is what some of them had to say:

“You know, 81 is just around the corner for me, and I kind of look forward to maybe modeling that kind of suit. Although, I may have to do some argumentation if I want to look like her,” said Rapid City resident Mavis Dugan.

“She’s a mature woman and she has a body that she has probably spent a lot of money on, so, she can flaunt it if she has it because she is that woman,” said Rapid City resident Sandra Magnavito.

“I think it’ll bring Sports Illustrated a lot of good publicity; people will start to wonder what else they’re doing,” expressed one Rapid City man who wished to remain anonymous.

“Oh my goodness, she’s sexy! Well, to be 81 and to look that good, I would only wish it,” expressed another Rapid City woman who asked to remain anonymous.

Stewart is one of the four Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover stars this year. The other stars that will join her in the issue will be actress Megan Fox, model Brooks Nader, and singer Kim Petras.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.