It’s a glitz & glamourous night at Pride Prom

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just before National Pride Month, the Black Hills Center for Equality (BHCFE) will host an LGBTQ-friendly prom or Pride Prom. This year the theme is Glitz and Glamour, with bling decorating the Holiday Inn in downtown Rapid City. BHCFE says the prom is an opportunity for people in the LGBTQ community to re-write their night because high school can be difficult for the community. This time people will create their night, in an outfit they are comfortable in and surrounded by friends. Music, dancing, and entertainment will fill the night that also supports BHCFE.

The Pride Prom will be an 18+ event on May 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City. Tickets can be purchased by following this link.

For more information on the Glitz and Glamour filled night watch the interview with Michael Abante on Good Morning KOTA Territory.

