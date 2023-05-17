Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak with a Red Wine Reduction Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Less is more when it comes to cooking steaks! When you have a good cut of meat and great sauce, you’ve got it covered.

First, prepare any cut of meat to your liking. Keep warm.

For the sauce, in the pan drippings (if cooking the steaks in a skillet), add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 diced shallot. Cook over medium heat until shallot is softened. Then add 1 cup Pinot Noir. I like to use Pinot because of the complex flavors and earthy tones that wine imparts. To me, that enhances a steak more than a cabernet. Cook until the wine is reduced by half. Then add 1 cup beef broth and 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning. Boil until reduced by half then swirl in 1 tablespoon of butter. Add a pinch of salt if you must.

Serve over steak and enjoy!

