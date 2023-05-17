City to observe Juneteenth and Native American Day as city holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender today announced the City of Rapid City will observe Juneteenth and Native American Day as official city holidays. The recognition will begin next month when City offices will close on Monday, June 19 in recognition of Juneteenth. City administrative offices will also be closed Monday, October 9 in observance of Native American Day.

“It is my hope Rapid Citians will utilize these two days as a time for critical reflection on the importance of Juneteenth as the anniversary of the end of slavery in America, and of Native American Day as an opportunity to recognize the spirit, the culture, the history and the impact of Native Americans – past and present – on our community and state,” said Allender.

Juneteenth honors and notices the official end of slavery in the US, when 90 days after the Civil War ended and over two years after President Lincoln marked the Emancipation Proclamation, the word of freedom finally reached enslaved people in Texas.

In October, while a significant part of the nation observes the second Monday of the month as Columbus Day, South Dakota and Arizona remember it as Native American Day, a state holiday. The South Dakota council renamed Columbus Day Native American Day in 1990.

“These two days hold enormous historical significance and importance to many South Dakotans,” said Allender. “These days are set aside as important days for reflection, remembrance, and recognition. In South Dakota, Native American Day is a day set aside to celebrate the culture and contributions of Native Americans to our state and communities.”

Although a portion of the Rapid City employee group recognizes Native American Day through its Union associations, neither Native American Day nor Juneteenth has been recognized as official City holidays.

Until now, said Allender.

“In honor of Native Americans and African-Americans - and with the support of the Rapid City Common Council - I am announcing Rapid City will officially recognize these two important days - Juneteenth and Native American Day - as official City holidays by closing City administrative offices,” Allender said. “Public safety and other critical services will continue to be maintained on these two days as they are with other federal, state, and local holidays.”

Visit rcgov.org for adjustments in City services and operations during holiday periods.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.