Black Hills National Forest prepares for summer

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With summer right around the corner, the Forest Service is preparing for the trouble that hot temperatures can bring to the Black Hills National Forest. Wednesday, the Forest Service had an update on what resources will be allocated to fighting and preventing fires.

Jason Virtue, with Black Hills National Forest, explained that many of the resources they will receive are similar to what has been provided in previous years.

Specifically they will have 12 fire engines available, eight helicopter teams and access to a “hotshot unit.”

For those unfamiliar with the term hotshot units, these are the crews tasked with fighting the hottest parts of wildfires.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
Richard Hirth
Last suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case sets final status hearing before trial

Latest News

Meeting of the Oglala Sioux Tribe at Rushmore Plaza.
Oglala Sioux Tribe holds treaty summit to educate youth
Open primary initiative group needs signatures.
Group pushes for open primaries in South Dakota
Smoky
Smoke from wildfires in Canada will lingr
Scotty Old Horse changes his plea to guilty.
Kyle man accused of running another man over & killing him, changes plea