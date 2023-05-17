Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This battle isn’t for the weak, the Legendary Battle of the Bands will feature 12 bands from Tennessee, Colorado, and the Black Hills. The action takes place at Rally Point in Sturgis on June 3 during the Sturgis Art Festival. Each band has its own style that will fill downtown Sturgis starting at 1 p.m. Kaydence Gleason with the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce says the goal of the multi-genre battle will highlight the diverse fine arts in Sturgis.

Battle of the Bands: Saturday, June 3 at Rally Point in Sturgis starting at 1 p.m.

