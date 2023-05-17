4 high schoolers die, 3 other people injured in crash near Chicago

Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.
Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — A three-vehicle crash in a Chicago suburb killed four high school students and injured a fifth and two other people, authorities said.

The teenagers killed in Tuesday night’s crash in Wheeling were between the ages of 16 and 18 and were traveling in the same car in the suburb northwest of Chicago, police said.

Three other people were transported to hospitals after the 10:20 p.m. crash, which involved three vehicles, one of which struck a light pole, causing a local power outage, Wheeling police said.

“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” police said in a statement.

The teens who were killed went to Buffalo Grove High School, school district spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a statement. The injured student also goes there.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members,” Kim added.

The district said it wasn’t releasing the names of the students who died out of respect for their grieving families.

