Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say

FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Priscilla Presley filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, died at a hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Priscilla Presley has agreed to a settlement in a dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to multiple media reports.

Priscilla Presley’s attorney told a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday that the parties have come to an agreement. Details were not disclosed.

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough were at odds over the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will, which removed her mom and a business manager as co-trustees in favor of Keough and her late brother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Forest Service plans to improve Pactola Campground
All five teams will participate in the housing solutions lab for eight months.
Listening to the residents of Rapid City and understanding housing needs
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base