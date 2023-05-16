Motorized trails in the Black Hills are open for business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, the Black Hills National Forest opened their seasonal gates to off-highway vehicles.

Off-highway vehicles such as ATVs and 4-wheelers are allowed on motorized vehicle trails for the summer season. However, due to snowfall and heavy water conditions, not all trails are open right away.

“The motorized trail program for the Black Hills National Forest is growing in popularity. It seems like there’s more and more people coming to the black hills to take part in this recreation off-road and ride on the trails that the forest provides. Of course, you’re sharing the trails in many respects with other users groups so we certainly tell people to use common sense, and of course, watch out for other people that might be out and about,” said Bradley Block, recreation program manager for the Black Hills National Forest.

The Tread Lightly program supports recreationists by encouraging people to respect nature and preserve the beauty of the land. Making sure the trails are safe for all users is the number one priority for the forest service, and the Off-Road Riding Association helps keep the trails clean.

“For example, we have rides throughout the summer and what we will typically do, whether its an official ride or just a group of guys that go together, we’ll very often take a chainsaw among the group, and if there are down trees then well clean that off the trail, and then we let the forest service know that’s been done and they can mark it off as an area that’s been dealt with,” said Off-Road Riding Association founder Ross Brown

If you are out riding in the Hills, the Forest Service has an app called AVENZA. It works without cell service and can be more helpful than a paper map.

“It allows for riders to know exactly where they’re going what routes they can and can’t use, and it’s very descriptive on that. And with the app itself which we use as a tool every day when we’re out there, it tracks you to where even when you don’t have cell coverage, you’re able to know where you are and where you’re going, you’re able to track yourself throughout the whole forest,” said Kyler Cody with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service does want to remind people to be respectful when out on the trails in any capacity, to make sure anything that is taken with you, leaves with you, and to be respectful to both the trials and other users.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.