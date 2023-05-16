KOTA Care and Share: Mother’s day donation numbers

(KOTA)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive was held again last weekend and today we have an update on how much a couple of locations have collected.

Reptile Gardens and Mammoth Site got back to us today and here are the results. The Mammoth site collected 223.4 pounds of food and $153 in donations. Reptile Gardens came up with 1,598 pounds of food and $1,045 in donations.

We will have more numbers for the donation site at the Crazy Horse Memorial as they come in.

