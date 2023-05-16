First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs

3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
3D rendering of the third design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Excitement was in the air as the Sturgis City Council had their first glimpse into what the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park could begin to look like.

The aquatic park portion of the Vanocker Heights Subdivision project in Sturgis had its first three designs unveiled. The aquatic park designs consider key aspects of what makes an aquatic park enticing to the public, like commercial areas for businesses to attract customers and both aquatic and on-land amenities such as an amphitheater and a splash pad. According to the President of Vanocker Development, these three designs are just a first glimpse, and the final appearance of the designs could change depending on what the public and the city council said.

“The other side of this is a whole business plan, and how the city gets to manage this one particular deal is how people move through it, which parts can be accessed by the general public, and what time of year. So now we really get the fun part of diving into the details to really make this thing work,” said Vanocker Development president Kyle Treloar.

The three designs for the park that were unveiled at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday...
The three designs for the park that were unveiled at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday evening.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)

Comments from the public regarding the three designs will be open to submissions through the City of Sturgis website or in person at Sturgis City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Service plans to improve Pactola Campground
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Water Reclamation Facility
Rapid City cautions against dumping sump pump water
All five teams will participate in the housing solutions lab for eight months.
Listening to the residents of Rapid City and understanding housing needs

Latest News

Richard Hirth
Last suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case sets final status hearing before trial
BH National Forest
Motorized trails in the Black Hills are open for business
Cows are fed out of a machine to measure their methane output.
Changing farm animal’s diets, could lower methane emissions
KOTA Care and Share: Mother’s day donation numbers