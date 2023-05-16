Changing farm animal’s diets, could lower methane emissions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Changing some animals’ diets could reduce some greenhouse gas from entering our atmosphere.

Cattle, pigs, and other farm animals contribute roughly 27% of methane emissions in the U.S., that’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Mount Rushmore state has more than 3 million cattle, outnumbering humans in the state by about 4 to 1. The methane produced by those animals can affect our atmosphere.

”Our grain feed machine here is going to be used to measure enteric methane emissions from cattle. This is really important as different companies are starting to reach out and make climate neutrality goals, that we are going to be able to start to verify those when an animal enters the machine. We’re able to capture the methane emissions of their breath as well as CO2 production,” said C-Lock’s lead scientific adviser, Meredith Harrison.

The methane and nitrogen emitted contribute to global warming and can be bad for biodiversity according to a research university in the Netherlands. With diet change, however, methane emissions can be reduced by up to 20%.

”As well, with some of those different by-products and feedstuff can reduce methane emissions. As well as specific feed additives are a hot topic looking into things like red seaweed, essential oils, and tannins to reduce methane emissions through the diet,” continued Harrison.

Bill Gates is currently funding a start-up in Australia that hopes to prove that changing these cow’s diets, can help lower methane emissions.

