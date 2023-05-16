Central States Fair “Rapping it up”

Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair to announce that Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, actor, and music mogul, Nelly will kick off the Central States Fair concert series on Thursday, August 24.

Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping onto the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. “Cruise,” his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, received Diamond status and Nelly is one of only seven rappers to achieve this honor.

In 2000, Nelly made his debut in the music industry with the release of “Country Grammar.” The massive singles “Ride With Me,” “Country Grammar,” and “E.I.” came from this album, which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart for seven weeks. Nelly’s energy went on with the 2002 arrival of Nellyville. In addition to earning Nelly his first two Grammy Awards for the songs “Hot in Here” and “Dilemma” [feat. Rowland, Kelly]

“What a way to kick off the Central States Fair Concert Series,” says Fair Manager Ron Jeffries. “We are always excited to bring a new genre of music to the fair, and Nelly will lead a whole new audience to our grandstands and the fair experience.”

In addition to Nelly as a performer, Ellie Mae - a newcomer from NBC’s The Voice and Team Blake will also be performing.   As a songwriter, Ellie Mae writes what she knows: country life, family, love and loss, and Coors Light. She is currently embarking on her first national tour in 2023.

This completes the Central State Fair Concert lineup:

  • Thursday, August 24: Ellie Mae opening for Nelly
  • Friday, August 25: Chase Rice with Matt Koziol
  • Saturday, August 26: Sawyer Brown with Neal McCoy and a special appearance by Rowan Grace

Passes for Nelly and all grandstand events go on sale June 15 at CentralStatesFair.com and all Family Fare locations. The fair will again offer limited VIP passes, along with premier and grandstand passes for the entire grandstand line-up, and individual tickets will also be available.

The 2023 Central States Fair runs Friday, August 18 through Saturday, August 26 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

