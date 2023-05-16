Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.(Massachusetts State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The actor who portrayed Mr. Wu in HBO series will be in Deadwood Friday, Saturday, and Sunday...
Mr. Wu makes his return to Deadwood
Forest Service plans to improve Pactola Campground
Water Reclamation Facility
Rapid City cautions against dumping sump pump water
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say

Latest News

Police say at least three people are dead and nine are injured, including two police officers,...
Police: 3 people killed, at least 7 injured in New Mexico shooting
Police say at least three people are dead and nine are injured, including two police officers,...
At least 3 dead, 2 officers shot in New Mexico
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
BH National Forest
Motorized trails in the Black Hills are open for business
Cows are fed out of a machine to measure their methane output.
Changing farm animal’s diets, could lower methane emissions