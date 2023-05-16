85 year old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploration of a minor

Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 85-year-old sex offender, Dallas Krausch was charged with soliciting and the sexual exploitation of a minor, after being arrested in March.

In his first court appearance on Tuesday, Krausch pleaded not guilty to 5 separate counts including, soliciting a minor in a prohibited sexual act, sexual exploitation of a minor in both obscene and sexual acts, and loitering in a community safe zone as a registered sex offender.

If convicted, Krausch faces 14 consecutive years in jail and a possible $28,000 fine.

Krausch will be back in court for a non-evidentiary hearing on June 13th.

