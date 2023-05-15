Spearfish peddles into Bike to Work Week

Riding a bike has many health benefits and is a more environmental-friendly means of transportation.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - With gas prices and temperatures on the rise, it might be time to dust off your helmet and bring your bicycle out, just in time for Bike to Work Week.

The annual celebration encourages people to peddle their way into healthy living and an eco-friendlier form of transportation.

Bike to Work Week is celebrated across the country and the Spearfish Bicycle Collective has scheduled events for the entire week, such as bicycle-themed bingo and a scavenger hunt to get people biking around town.

But before you hop on your bike, people should do a safety check to make sure your ride is in top shape.

Most riders use the ABC quick check method which stands for air, brakes, and chains.

“The air, just making sure your tires are inflated up to the right pressure. Breaks, just make sure the brake levers work and that the pads on the brakes are hitting the rim in the right spot. The chain, giving your chain a little lubrication, making sure it’s running smooth. And then a look over is the frame dented did something fall on it during the winter,” explained Jeremy Smith, a volunteer with the Spearfish Bicycle Collective.

For a full list of events in Spearfish for Bike to Work week click the link.

