Spearfish bicycle collective invites everyone to “bike to work”

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That morning commute to work can start to feel mundane after a few years. One group in Spearfish is trying to shake that up this week with “Bike to Work” week.

The group is following a national event by the same name and says that it can be any trip, not just your work commute. They are asking kids and adults to dust off their bikes and enjoy the fresh air this week.

If you don’t have a bike in mind, don’t panic just yet. Spearfish Bicycle Collective sells repaired bikes for those who need one. They also offer repair services to anyone that might need to tune up. Carol Lucking with Spearfish Bicycle Collective says that the timing couldn’t be better.

”So this week at Spearfish Bike Collective and at Spearfish more broadly we’re celebrating bike to work week. It’s a national event that basically encourages people to get on their bikes now that spring is here and especially for Spearfish it stopped raining now so perfect timing for us,” said Lucking.

The event runs from May 14-19, and the group will have more events like this in the future.

