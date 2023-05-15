Save your cans, help ReStore win the national aluminum competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year the ReStore stores of the Black Hills placed third in a national recycling competition. This year ReStore coming back with a vengeance to take first place.

The recycling contest is for aluminum only. ReStore of the Black Hills hopes to collect 10,000 pounds of aluminum by July 31st. You can join the winning team by turning in your aluminum to help ReStore win at either of the stores, in Spearfish or Rapid City. If ReStore wins they will get $6,000.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.