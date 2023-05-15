Run For Their Lives 5k gives grieving parents a sense of community

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mother’s Day is meant to be a happy occasion but for those who have lost a child, the second Sunday of May is tainted by other emotions.

“Mother’s Day for bereaved parents is such a bittersweet day and there’s always that ache of knowing one of your kids should be here and is not. And so being able to include them in your day in some way really just brings some comfort into the grief on these hard days,” said Brianne Edwards, the founder of Lach’s Legacy.

Aside from being a way to get outside, Edwards says this event creates a sense of community that helps those grieving feel like they’re not alone.

“It really means everything to me, especially after that first Mother’s Day when I lost Oliver. I was extremely emotional and I don’t even know what to do with myself but my heart hurts so much not having him and being able to be with other mothers that understood how I felt and I spot that I can talk about both my grief my happiness just being able to be around the support too,” said Ashley Jesinski, a parent who has been attending for seven years.

There was a somber atmosphere but those attending did their best to be supportive of everyone there.

“This is the best way possible to spend Mother’s Day. Being a mom and a grandma and especially having lost a child,” said Leanne Vette, a participator and organizer in the event.

Lach’s Legacy is the group that organizes Sunday’s run and plans to hold another next year. For more information on their group and how to donate to them click here.

