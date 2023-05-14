Nighttime work scheduled on North LaCrosse Street at I-90 (Exit 59) in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, May 15, asphalt nighttime paving is scheduled to take place on North LaCrosse Street at the I-90 (exit 59) interchange. This paving work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Traffic will be directed through the work zone with the use of flaggers. Drivers and pedestrians should keep an eye out for construction workers and equipment near LaCrosse Street and Interstate 90.

This work is part of the project to reconstruct the interchange on I-90 at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street). The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Complete Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The completion date of this Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project is June 2023.

Find complete project information at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.

