Forest Service plans to improve Pactola Campground

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Road enhancements, including design, construction, and resurfacing, will be made as part of the Black Hills National Forest’s Pactola Campground Loop B reconstruction project. This will permit expanded limits and further develop the water framework and camping area destinations. The campgrounds will be built to accommodate modern recreational vehicles and adhere to accessibility standards.

The USDA Timberland Administration’s Rough Mountain Area reported its speculation of $24 million in financing from the Incomparable American Outside Act to help 38 chosen projects across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming in the Fiscal Year 2023. The Great American Outdoors Act established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which funds these investments.

“These regional investments will continue to focus on deferred maintenance projects, improvements to recreational facilities and infrastructure, public access, and economic benefits,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said. “The funds will allow us to address some of the impacts caused by the visitation surge that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues on an ever-increasing scale.”

The Rocky Mountain Region currently has 154 unique Legacy Restoration Fund projects in various stages of development, with 23 completed, including the authorized and funded deferred maintenance projects for Fiscal Year 2023.

