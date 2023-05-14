Dry and warm to start the work week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Showers will taper off this evening leaving us with mostly cloudy skies, a light breeze, and patchy fog developing mostly during the morning. Tonight, lows will mostly be in the 40s but a few areas in the Black Hills will fall into the upper 30s. Cloud cover will gradually clear out by Monday morning.

Monday, the morning hours may start off feeling a little muggy and humid as the sun starts to burn off the extra moisture left in the atmosphere. Skies will be mostly clear with winds from the south allowing temperatures to climb into the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday temperatures will continue to warm up with increasing cloud cover throughout the day as a brief shot of moisture moving in with a large-scale trough and cold front brings the chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a general risk for some thunderstorms. The chance for some rain and isolated thunderstorms continues into Wednesday. Precipitation will end on Thursday as the trough moves east. Unfortunately, that means cooler temperatures are in store Thursday afternoon and Friday.

We dry out again for the weekend with temperatures warming up once more. By next week highs could climb into the 80s

