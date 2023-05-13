SDSU softball team advances to Summit League Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The SDSU and USD softball teams returned to the diamond for the Summit League tournament on Friday. In the first game of the day the Coyotes lost to Omaha 14-2. USD then faced SDSU in an elimination game. It was the Jackrabbits who earned a 3-0 victory. South Dakota State faces Omaha in Saturday’s championship round needing two wins to claim the Summit League tournament championship.

