Mr. Wu makes his return to Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is known for gambling, and their wild west theme, but Deadwood is also known for the HBO Max TV show.

One of the actors made his way from LA to the historic streets of South Dakota to promote a weekend of activities.

Mr. Wu will be waiting for you at Mr. Wu’s casino, kicking off Mother’s Day weekend. Keone Young, who played Mr. Wu in the HBO show Deadwood will be doing meets and greets all day.

“So, all you mothers come and see Mr. Wu. We’re going to have some barbecue pork, with that special nutty flavor, you know what I’m talking about, some five-dollar keg beer, and a lot of music, a lot of live bands. We’re just going to have a good time here and see where we can go with that,” said Keone Young, Mr. Wu.

This event is free and is required for attendees to be at least 21 years old.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.