Wayne Sullivan leaving STM

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Wayne Sullivan started up the St. Thomas More football program 32 years ago when the school started. His teams have played in six state championship games. But the Cavaliers will have a new head coach next season as Sullivan is leaving the school. Sullivan has accepted the assistant principal job at Sturgis high school. Sullivan does not plan on coaching in Sturgis.

