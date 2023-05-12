Showers will be possible at times through the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will be possible at times Saturday. The more favorable spots for rain will be in northwest South Dakota into the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s with slightly breezy conditions.

Off and on showers continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Plenty of clouds will stick around for Mother’s Day, but it does not look to be a washout, so keep your plans, just pack an umbrella in case a shower passes through when you’re outside. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures warm up into the 60s and 70s next week with plenty of sunshine. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. By next weekend, highs are expected to jump into the 70s and 80s!

