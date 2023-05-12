Rapid City cautions against dumping sump pump water

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we’ve seen the last few days, It’s our rainy season, and Rapid City officials remind homeowners not to pump basement water into the city’s sanitary sewer system.

“That can cause backups in people’s basements in their homes. It adds more water than we have to treat; that’s really clean water,” said Rapid City’s Water Reclamation Facility superintendent David Vancleave.. “And so it just overloads the system, so we asked people to move their sump pump discharges outside once it hits the end of April. Keep them there until next fall when winter time is approaching, and we can look at hooking them up again into the sanitary sewer system.”

Vancleave added that the only time it’s okay to discharge water is during the wintertime.

If residents are caught in violation of city ordinances, they’ll risk a fine of $500 or jail time of up to 30 days.

