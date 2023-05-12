Rainy and windy into the Mother’s Day Weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showery, windy weather is in the forecast into the Mother’s Day Weekend. Today will be windy with more showers likely. Another .50″-1.50″ could fall in spots. Highs will be in the 50s today with gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour over the plains.

More showers and wind are likely Saturday, lingering into Mother’s Day morning. Rainfall amounts will be light this weekend. Winds will still be gusty up to 40 miles per hour at times Saturday.

Warmer and drier weather returns early next week, with that daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms returning Wednesday and Thursday.

